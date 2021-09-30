Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093676286
Vector hand drawn design of Santa Claus with two cute snowmen waving hands. Beautiful evening snow landscape. Snow falling pattern. Christmas and new year banner design. Greeting card template design.
A
By AbraSa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
after stormantique signboardcarrot nosecartoon charactercelebration bannerchristmas decorationchristmas evechristmas marketchristmas tree lightscold weathercypress treesdecember 2021dry branchesengraving ornamentforest landscapegift boxgraphic design templategreeting cardhand drawnhappy holidayhappy new yearhappy snowmanhat and scarfnatural landscapenew seasonnight sky backgroundnoel backgroundold man happyold man illustrationpine treesred clothesribbon bowround buttonssanta clausshining starssnow capssnow fallingsnowfall wintersnowflakes patternsnowman illustrationsnowmen vectorsnowy branchessnowy mountainsvector backgroundvector santa clausvector snowflakesvintage hand drawnwaving handswinter backgroundwinter boots
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist