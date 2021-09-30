Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087821516
Vector greeting card banner illustration on blue background. Happy new year 2022 gold and black colors place for text. With metal snowflakes. For mobile device smartphone.
t
By tati.dsgn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022backgroundbannerbluebusinesscalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmasconceptconfettidecemberdecorationdesigneleganteveeventfir treeflyerglamourglittergoldgoldengreetinghappyhappy new yearholidayillustrationinvitationlightluxurymetalmobilenew yearnightnumberpartypineposterseasonshinysmartphonesparklestartemplatetexttypographyvectorwinter
Similar images
More from this artist