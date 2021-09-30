Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082114505
Vector graphics - body part close-up - women's legs in beautiful bright shoes stand in front of a gift box with a bow. Concert - a Christmas gift or discounts in shoe stores
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbody partbootbowboxbrightchristmaschristmas giftcoldconceptcopy spacedecemberdesignfigurefrostgiftgift boxgraphicsholidayiceiconillustrationlegsnew shoesnew yearpostcardsaleseasonseasonal discountsshoeshoe boxshoe storeshoesskirtsnowsnowflakesstandsurprisetrendtrending colorsvectorwinterwoman
Similar images
More from this artist