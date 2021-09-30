Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088493519
vector graphic illustration of a bus isolated black and white front view suitable for children and adults
D
By Deki Wijaya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autobackgroundblackbusbusinesscarcargocartoonclassiccontourdesigndoodledrawingdriveelementsfamilyglassgraphiciconillustrationisolatedjourneylabellinemodernpassengerpublicretrorideroadservicesignsketchsunsetsymboltourtourismtouristtransittransporttransportationtraveltripurbanvacationvanvectorvehiclewheelwhite
Categories: Transportation, Education
Similar images
More from this artist