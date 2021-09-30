Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084223340
Vector floral seamless pattern. Yellow-orange flowers, twigs and leaves isolated on a dark gray background. Floral design in retro style for fabrics, cards, banners and more.
A
By ArtZuka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aquilegiaartartisticautumnbackgroundbannersbloombotanicalbouquetbranchescardscolumbinedark graydecorationdesigndigital paperdrawnfabricfashionfloralflowergardenherbalherbsillustrationisolatedleafloachnatureorangepatternpetalsplantprintrepeatretroromanticseamlesssketchspringstamenssummertexturetropicaltwigsvectorvintagewallpaperwatercoloryellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist