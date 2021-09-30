Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089814977
Vector flat doodle penguin with present and happy new year text isolated on white background
S
By Svetsol
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalantarcticarcticbabybackgroundbannerbirdcardcartooncharacterchristmascutedecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingfaceflatgiftgraphicgreetinghand drawnhappyhatholidayiconillustrationkawaiikidlogomerrynew yearnorthpenguinpolarposterpresentprintsantaseasonsmilesnowstylesymboltrendyvectorwildwildlifewinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist