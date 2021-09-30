Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100043192
Vector colorful abstract hand drawn seamless patchwork pattern with floral ornaments, stylized flowers, dots, plants and lace. Vintage boho style.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblanketclothcolorcompositiondecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingethnicfabricfashionfloralflowergeometricgraphichand drawinghand drawnillustrationindianleafmaterialnatureornamentpatternperfectplantprintretrorugrusticscarfseamlesssquarestylesummertapestrytextiletexturethe authoritytileto bloomto drawturkishvectorwallpaper
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist