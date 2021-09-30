Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100456415
Vector Christmas doodle ball. Hand drawn Christmas invitation, greeting card. Holiday illustration for cover, print, web
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundballbaublebookbowcelebrationchristmascoloringcristmasdecemberdecordecorationdesigndoodledrawingdrawnelementgreetinghandhelixholidayillustrationisolatedknotlacelinemerrynewnodeornamentornamentaloutlinepartypatternropeseasonsketchspiralstringsymboltemplatethreadtracerytwistvectorwinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist