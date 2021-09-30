Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099839108
vector Chinese cabbage cartoon mascot, vegetable illustration, with blank board banner, isolated on a white background.
y
By yoongArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbannerblank boardcabbagecabbagescartooncharacterchibichinachinesechinese cabbageclip artcostumecuisinecutedesignemotionexpressionfacefoodfoodsfreshfreshnessfunnygraphicgreenillustrationingredientisolatedkawaiilabelleafleavesmascotnaturalnaturenutritionorganicpackagingrawsaladsetstickersvectorvegetablevegetarianwhite
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist