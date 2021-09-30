Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090030959
Vector bread element on the beige background. Sourdough bread loaf, whole wheat bread. French style. Fresh morning bakery elements. Pieces of bread. Bakery menu design. Health Gluten free. Poster.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assortmentbackgroundbakebakerybreadbreakfastbrickbuncafecollectionconceptcookcrustcrustycuisinedeliciousdesigndietdoodledoughdrawingflourfoodfrenchfreshgraingraphichealthyhomemadeillustrationloafmealmenuorganicpastrypremiumproductryesetsketchslicedtastytoasttraditionalvarietyvectorvintagewheatwhitewhole
Categories: The Arts, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist