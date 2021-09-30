Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100357739
Vector background with hearts and frame of doodles in notebook. Greeting card wedding, Valentines Day in sketch hand drawn style. Romantic decorative illustration with inscription - Love You
V
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbordercalligraphycardcartooncolorcreativecurlcurvecutedaydecorationdesigndoodledrawingelementfestiveframegraphicgreetinggrungehandheartillustrationlinelovenoticeornamentoutlinepaintpaperpatternpenpencilshapesignsimplesketchsymboltemplatetexturetraditionalvalentinevalentinesvectorvintagewallpaperwedding
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist