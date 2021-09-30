Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089861615
Various item sets for Mother's Day. Carnations, gifts and hearts.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bagbouquetboxcardcarnationclothescosmeticscutedecorationdesigndresselementeventflatflowergiftheadingheartholidayiconillustrationitemjewelletterlipsticklovematerialmessagemommothermother's dayone pointpersonpinkpresentredribbonringsetshoessimplesmilestripesymbolthank youthanksvectorwalletwhite backgroundwoman
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist