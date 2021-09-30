Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098731892
Valentines globe with pumpkin, heart, moon,stars. Love symbols. Paper,laser cut template with phrase. For postcard, window, gift, wall decorations. Vector illustration isolated on white.
O
By Olga Shibut
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbowbubblecardcelebrationcharactercraftcrystalcutcutedaydecorativedesignfaceflatflowergiftglassglobegreetinghappyheartholidayillustrationisolatedkisslaserlayeredletteringlovemoonornamentpaperphrasepresentpumpkinredromanticseasonsignsilhouettesnowspherestarsymboltemplatetextvalentinevalentinesvector
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist