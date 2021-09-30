Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100875482
Valentine's day shopping and gift vector banner. Sale discount text Valentine's day promotion shopping concept. editable vector.
e
By edahymn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundballoonbannerbusinessbuycardcelebratecelebrationdaydecorativedesigndiscountelementeventfebruarygiftgraphicgreetinghappyheartholidayiconillustrationlabelletterlovelove heartmodernofferpinkpink backgroundposterpromotionromanticsalesale bannersale posterseasonshopsignspecialtemplatetextvalentinevalentine's dayvalentines backgroundvectorwebwedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist