Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095730002
University and College School Badge Logo Emblem
s
By sysvector
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractacademicacademyarmsbadgebookbrandcampuscelebrationclassiccoatcollegecommunityconceptcresteducationelementemblemengineeringgraduategraduatedgraduationheraldichighhonorsiconidentityinstituteknowledgelearnlibrarymonogrampremiumqualityschoolsciencesealsetstudentstudystudyingstylesuccesssymboltemplatetorchuniversityvectorvintagewreath
Similar images
More from this artist