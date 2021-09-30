Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084449300
traditional japanese torii gate entrance to shinto shrine on pine tree covered rock cliff - black and white asian landscape vector silhouette scene
C
By Cattallina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarcharchitectureartasiaasianbackdropbackgroundbeautifulblackcliffcultureentrancegategraphicshillholyillustrationisolatedjapanjapaneselandmarklandscapemonochromemountainnaturepinereligiousrocksacredsceneshintoshintoismshrinesilhouetteskylineslopesymboltempletoritoriitraditionaltraveltreevectorviewwhitewhite backgroundwildernesszen
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist