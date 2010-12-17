Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tincan bank box lid on white store backdrop. Bright yellow color hand drawn steel bar tasty cook pet pot jar pack logo pictogram design in art doodle retro style on paper text space on label. Close up
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats