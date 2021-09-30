Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086688575
Tileable artistic vibrant quadrangle shape spliced form template. Trendy yellow cubic carpet element. Bright lime color fashion modular mesh retro techno style creative repeat recurring fond design
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblockscheckcheckeredclothdecordecorationdigitalfabricfloorgeometricgeometrygraphicgratinggridgrilleillustrationintersectinglatticelineminimalistmodernmonochromemosaicornamentornatepaperpatternperforatedprintrectanglerepeatablerhombusseamlesssimplesmallsquaresubtlesymmetrictextiletexturetiletinyvectorvintagewallpaperwhitewrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist