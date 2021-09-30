Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090782648
Thyroid gland diseases. Endocrinology clinic concept. Cancer, thyroiditis, goiter, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Pain and inflammation in human neck. Human endocrine system vector illustration
By Pikovit
Related keywords
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Healthcare/Medical
