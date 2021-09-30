Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082432757
Three Kings or Wise men with gifts peeking on top of board - isolated on transparent background
A
By Anura_dsgn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
kingsabstractbackgroundbannerbethlehembiblebiblicalbillboardbirthboardcamelcardcartooncelebratecelebrationcharacterchildrenchristiancometculturecutedaydia de reyesepiphanygifthappyholidayillustrationisolatedjanuaryjesuskingmagmennativitynavidadnightpaperreligionreligiousreyesstartemplatethree kingsthree kings daythree wise mentraditionalvectorwe three kingswise
Similar images
More from this artist