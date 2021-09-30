Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086057834
Thank You. Wedding invitation baroque Frame. Chamomile Roses Petunia isolated. Beautiful blooming realistic flowers. Vintage greeting card. Drawing engraving. Wallpaper Vector victorian illustration
N
By Natali777
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueartworkbackgroundbaroque stylebeautifulbirthdayblack and whitebloomingborderbotanybouquetcardcelebrationchamomiledaisiesdrawingengravingfloralflowersframefreehandgardengraphicgreetingillustrationinvitationisolatedlabellovemonochromenaturepetuniapink colorplantpostcardprintrealisticretrorosesspringtemplatetextthank youvectorvictorianvignettevintagewallpaperweddingwildflowers
Similar images
More from this artist