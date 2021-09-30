Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094567016
The texture of cracks. The structure of dry cracked soil. Black and white vector illustration.
v
By veter LV
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagriculturearidbackdropbackgroundbarrenblackcleftcrackcrannydamageddeaddesertdestructiondisasterdroughtdrydrynessearthemptyenvironmentalerosionfissuregeologygraphicgroundgrungegrungylandmonochromenatureoverlayriftrivenrockroughscratch.soilstonestructuresurfacetexturevectorwallwastelandweatheredwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist