Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083048456
Texture black and white, abstract background grunge vector overlay effect
M
By Merimay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract backgroundabstract patternabstract printabstractionbackgroundbackground vectorblackblack and whiteblack and white effectcolorlessdesigndirtygrungegrunge effectgrunge vectorimprintisolatedlightmonochromeoverlay effectpatternprintshabbytexturetexture grungetexture vectortexturestextures black and whitevectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist