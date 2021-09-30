Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097798688
Terrazzo modern abstract template. Black and pink texture of classic italian flooring. Background made of stones, granite, quartz, marble, concrete. Venetian terrazzo trendy vector backdrop
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbannerblackcardceramicchicclassicconcretecovercreativedesignelementsfloorflooringflyergentlegranitegreetinghipsterinteriorinvitationitalianitalylovelymagazinemarblemineralmodernmosaicpackagingpatternpavementpebblepinkquartsrockscatteredseamlessstonestylestylishsubtlesweetterrazzotexturevenetianvenicewedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist