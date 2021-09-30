Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101751545
telephone logo icon design template vector
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaddressbackgroundblackbusinessbuttoncallcardcellcommunicationcomputerconceptconnectioncontactcontemporarydesignelementemailfaxflatgraphiciconillustrationinformationinterfaceinternetlabellayoutlocationlogomediaminimalmobilemodernmultipurposephonesetsignsimplesocialstylesupportsymboltalktechnologytelephonetemplatevectorwebwebsite
Categories: Technology, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist