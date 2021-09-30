Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093677885
Technical support icon in robotic hand. Customer help. Tech support. Customer service, Business and technology concept. Vector illustration.
I
By Iurii Motov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2424x7applicationassistanceassuranceavailabilitybackgroundbuttoncallcenterclickcommunicatecommunicationcomputerconceptconsultingcontactcustomerfingerfixfreehandhelphelpdeskholdhourhudiconinformationinterfaceinternetmaintenancenetworkonlinepcpressproblemqualityrepairrobotservicesignsupportsymboltechtechnicaltechnologytoolkittoolsvirtual
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist