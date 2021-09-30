Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088203035
Symbol for prohibiting card payments. There is no cashless payment. Cards are not accepted. Commercial line vector icon for websites and mobile minimalistic flat design.
S
By Solomon1974
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acceptactionallowedbackgroundbanbankbankingbusinessbuycancelcardcashcashlesscautioncirclecommercecreditcredit cardcrossdebitdo notelectronicfinanceflatforbiddeniconillustrationisolatedmoneynonotnot allowedonlypaypayingpaymentplasticprohibitprohibitedprohibitionpurchaseredrestrictrisksignstopsymbolusevectorwarning
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist