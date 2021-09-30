Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098989658

A surprised male astronaut looks at an alien in a festive UFO flying saucer box. Pop Art Retro Vector Illustration 50s 60s Vintage kitsch Style

s

By studiostoks

Asset data

Popularity

None

Usage

Not used yet

First look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Related keywords

Categories: PeopleHolidays

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage