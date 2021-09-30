Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100493417
Super sale tag. Banner blue design template for marketing. Special offer promotion or retail. background banner modern graphic design for store shop, online store, website, landing page
d
By davebarry
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbackgroundbannerbusinessbuyclearanceconceptdealdesigndiscountdoteventfinalflyerfreegraphicgreatholidayillustrationlabelletterlimitlimitedmarketmarketingmegamessageofferposterpricepromopromotionrealisticredretailsaleseasonshadowshopsignspecialsplashstickerstoresupersymboltagtemplatetextvector
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist