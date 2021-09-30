Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096976724
Summer seamless pattern with lemons on green background. Sweet tropical background for textile, fabric, decorative paper. Vector illustration
P
By Poy_patcha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundcitruscolorcute seamless patterndecorationdesigndietdoodleexoticfabricfashionfloralflowersfoodfreshfruitfruit seamless patterngardengreenhealthyillustrationjuicejuicyjungleleafleafslemonlemon backgroundlemon patternlemonadenaturalnatureorangeorganicpatternplantprintseamlesssummertastytextiletexturetropictropicalvectorvegetarianvitaminwallpaperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist