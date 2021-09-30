Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088527668
Strong Superhero Lemon Fruit Vector Cartoon Character. Funny super food citrus fruit mascot wearing cape and mask flexing muscles
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
capecartooncharactercheerfulcitroncitruscutedietdietarydrawingfiberflexing musclesfoodfreshfreshnessfruitfunnyhappyhealthhealthyherohumorillustrationingredientleaflemonlifestylelogomascotmasknaturalnutritionnutritiousorganicpowerpowerfulripesmilingsourstrengthstrongsupersuperherotropicalvectorveganvegetarianvitamin cvitaminsyellow
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist