Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094755419
Stress of sad businessman due to falling arrow of graph. Man feeling despair about loss of money flat vector illustration. Crisis, bankruptcy concept for banner, website design or landing web page
S
By SurfsUp
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrowbackgroundbadbankruptcybannerbreakbusinessbusinessmanchartconceptcostcrisisdeclinedesigndespairdowneconomyelementfailfailurefallingfeelingflatfrustrationgraphgraphicillustrationisolatedlandinglossmanmarketmodernmoneyofficepagepanicprofitrisksadsignstresstemplatetradeupsetvectorwebwebsiteworkworry
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist