Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091342715
Square universal template for print, web and social networks. Layered pyramid chart with labels for each item. Modern graph of indicator quantities. In coffee colors. Theme. Trend vector illustration.
T
By Tveexy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisbackgroundbaked goodsbottombusinesscafechartcollagecolorconceptdecorationdelicatedesigndiagramdotted lineelementflatframegraphgrowthheadinghierarchyillustrationinfographicinformationisolatedlevellinkmodernnudeovalpagepatternpersonal designphotopopularpresentationprogresspyramidrestaurantshapesocial networkstructuresweetsymboltemplatetexttrianglevectorweb
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist