Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098727152
Square seamless background pattern from geometric shapes are different sizes and opacity. The pattern is evenly filled with black kitchen knife symbols. Vector illustration on white background
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract backgroundbackdropbackgroundchefcookcutdangerdecordecorativedesigndiningeps10evenlygeometricgraphicillustrationisolatedkitchenkitchenwareknifelunchmealmetalmetallicornamentpatternrepeatrepetitionrestaurantretroseamlessshapesharpsilhouettesimplespotsquarestainlesssteaksteeltemplatetextiletexturetiletoolutensilvectorwallpaperwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist