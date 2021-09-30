Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095477372
Spring watercolor background. Vector hand drawing texture botanical leaves, flowers. Holiday abstract art design for spring season. Modern card, cover for wedding, invite. Pastel arts decoration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbannerblueborderbotanicalcardchristmascollagedecorationdesigndryelementfallfloralflowergardengoldgreetinghappyherbholidayhollyillustrationinvitationleafluxurymerryminimalmodernnaturenewpartypastelpatternseasonsetsnowspringtextiletexturetreevectorvintagewallpaperwatercolorweddingwhitewinteryear
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist