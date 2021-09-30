Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080805875
Spring flowers print. Vector seamless floral pattern. Plant design for fashion prints. Endless print made of small white and pink flowers. Elegant template. Dark violet background. Stock vector.
A
By Ann.and.Pen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblackcalicochamomilecountry-stylecutedaisyditsiesditsyelegantfabricfashion printfieldfloral patternflowerfolkfondgardengentlegift wrapleaflibertylittlemeadowmillefleursmodernmotifornamentpatternprettyrandomrepeatretroromanticrustic chicseamlessshabby chicsimplesimplicitysmallspringsummersurfacetextiletexturetinyvector illustrationvintagewallpaperwild flowers
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist