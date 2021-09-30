Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083630798
Social distancing, staying at home in the outbreak of the corona virus COVID-19 or others, staying at home to prevent virus infection, happy parents and children keep calm running to a safe house.
Y
By Yahya Han
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagentapartmentbackgroundbuildingbusinesscarechildconceptcottagecreativedesigndevelopmentestatefamilyfathergraphichomehousehousinghumaniconideaillustrationisolatedisolationmotherobjectparentspeoplepersonpropertyprotectionquarantinerentresidenceresidentialroofsafetyschool buildingsecuritysignstay homestylesuccesssymboltogethertogethernessvectorvillage
Similar images
More from this artist