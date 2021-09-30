Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082424816
Snowy christmas seamless pattern, blue crystal snowflake for textile, wallpaper and wrapping paper
O
By Olga Korica
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbluechristmaschristmas decorationchristmas ornamentcreativecreativitycrystaldecorationdecorativedesignfabricfantasyflashfrostgraphicicyillustrationnew yearornamentpackagepaperpatternseamlessseamless patternsilhouettesnowsnowflakesnowysparksymmetrytextiletileuniquevectorvector illustrationwallpaperwinterwrappingwrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist