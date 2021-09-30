Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083797610
Snowman, hand-drawn snowman face with a bucket on the head. Hand -drawn doodles illustration snowman face. Line art snowman bucket on the head. Winter
L
By LenaLiArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerbucketcardcarrotcartooncelebrationcheerfulchristmascoldcongratulationcutedaydecemberdecorationdesignfebruaryflatfrozenfunny charactergreetinghappinesshappyhatholidayholidaysillustrationjanuarymanmerrynaturepresentredsantascarfseasonsmilesnowsnowballsnowflakesnowmansymboltraditionaltreevacationvectorwhitewinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist