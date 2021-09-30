Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097531067
snowflakes seamless vector pattern, christmas print, winter holidays, isolated on white
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract backgroundartbackgroundbluecelebrationchristmascoldcold weathercrystaldecemberdecorationdesigndoodlefabric printflakefrostgift wrappergraphicholidayholiday timeiceillustrationjanuarymerrymerry christmasnewnew yearornamentornament repeatoutlinepatternretro backdropseamlessseamless patternseasonsnowsnow flakesnowfallsnowflaketexturevectorvector illustrationwallpaperwhitewinterwinter seasonxmasxmas decorationyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist