Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082276310
Snowflakes border background for Christmas banner. New Year and Xmas greeting card design decorated of snowflake. Vector illustration.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerbordercalligraphiccardcelebrationchristmascrystaldecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelegantelementfallfestiveflakeframegoldgoldenhappyholidayillustrationmerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnoelornamentpanoramapartypatternposterseasonsimplesnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowflakessymboltemplatevectorwallpaperwinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist