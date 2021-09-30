Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082099373
Snow globe with snowman. Merry Christmas greeting card set. Cozy winter, New Year, home comfort, holidays concept. Vector illustration for poster, banner, card, postcard, cover.
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbannerbranchcardcelebrationchristmascrystaldecemberdecorationdesignfestivefirgiftglassglobegreetinghandwrittenhappyhatholidayillustrationletteringmerrynewnew yearpatternpostcardposterpresentscarfseasonsnowsnow domesnow globesnowflakesnowmansnowstormspheresquaretraditionaltreevectorwater globewhitewinterwoodenyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist