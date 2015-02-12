Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Skeleton Human dorsal side view with armless pose. Realistic medical flat natural color concept Vector illustration didactic board of anatomy isolated on white background for books, site, presentation
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats