Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083766176
Skateboard outlines. A skateboard board is a special device consisting of a soundboard and wheels for riding and doing various tricks. Vector illustration isolated on a white background.
H
By Helena Dum
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionactivityartbackgroundbalanceblackboardcartoonconceptculturedesignelementequipmentexerciseextremefitnessgraphichipstericonillustrationisolatedleisurelifestylelinemodernobjectoutlinesrecreationretroridesignsilhouetteskateskateboardspeedsportstreetstylesymbolteenagertrendyurbanvectorvintagewebwheelwhitewoodwoodenyouth
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist