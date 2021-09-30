Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097554179
Siren Icon in trendy flat style isolated on grey background. Alarm symbol for your web site design, logo, app, UI. Vector illustration, EPS10.
r
By rn_renaldo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accidentalarmalertambulancearrestattentionbackgroundbeaconblackbrigadebulbcautiondangerdesigndrawingemergencyequipmentfireflashflasherflatglowinggraphiciconilluminateillustrationisolatedlamplightmedicalpoliceraysrescuesafetysecuritysignsignalsilhouettesimplesirensiren iconsiren lightsymboltrafficurgencyurgentvectorvehiclewarnwhite
Categories: Abstract, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist