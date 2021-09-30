Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101757686
simple vector pixel art light blue seamless pattern of minimalistic geometric scaly rhombus pattern in japanese style
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
80sabstractbackgroundblueclassiccolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesigndiamond shapeelementfabricflatgeometricgraphicjapaneselineminimalismmodernmonochromemosaicornatepackagepaperpatternpixelpixel artplainprintrepeatretrorhombusscalyseamlessseamless patternshapesimplesquarestylesuperimpositionswatchtemplatetextiletexturetraditionaltrendyvectorvideo gamewallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist