Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099610361
Simple icon puzzles in gray. Simple icon square puzzle of the four elements on transparent background for your web site design, app, logo, UI. EPS10.
K
By Katarinanh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractattachedbusinesschallengechoicecommunicationconceptconnectioncreativedigitalelementergonomicsfourgroupiconideaimageinteractionisolatedjigsawjoinleisuremalemetaphorno peopleobjectorderpartnershippatternpersonpiecepolygonalpuzzleshapesignsimplesolutionstrategysuccesssymbolteamworktogethertogethernesstoyvectorwebwork
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist