Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098736230
Simple geometric virus source mosaic and Outbreak Area scratched stamp imitation. Red stamp seal has OUTBREAK AREA text inside circle and lines shape.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractareabacillabacillusbadgebio hazardbiohazardconnectdistresselementfilledflatgrungeiconimprintinfectedinfectiousinternetmediamicrobemosaicnetworkoutbreakparasitepathogenpatternredreplicatorroundrouterscatterscatteredscratchedsealsignalsimplesourcesporestamptexttexturetexturedtransmissiontransmittertrianglevectorviralvirulentvirus
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist