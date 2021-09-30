Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101795366
Simple geometric shrink arrows mosaic and Plan textured stamp seal. Red stamp seal contains Plan tag inside circle and lines form. Vector shrink arrows icon collage combined from scattered triangles,
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaimarrowscentripetalcollagecollapsecollidecompactcomposedconcentrationepicenterfilledflatgravitationgravitygrungeiconillustrationmeetingmethodmosaicnavigationobjectpatternpictogramplanplannedpointpointerpressureprojectredreduceresizescatterscatteredscratchedsealshrinkstampstrategystresstargettexturetexturedtitletrianglevectorvision
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist