Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098757191
Simple geometric secrecy mosaic and Secret Identity rubber stamp seal. Red stamp has Secret Identity caption inside round and lines shape. Vector secrecy icon collage designed of scattered triangles,
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
access keybadgeblockedclosedcoded symbolscollagecredentialelementencryptionflatforbiddengrungeiconidentityimprintindividualitykeeperlabelinglocklockerloginmosaicpasswordpersonalitypictogramprivateprotectprotectionredregisterregistryrubbersafeguardscatteredscratchedsealsecretsecuresecuredsecurityshieldstamptexttexturetexturedtitletrianglevectorwatermark
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist